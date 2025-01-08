American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years. American Eagle Outfitters has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $49,061.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

