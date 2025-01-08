American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $76.19 and last traded at $76.19, with a volume of 4378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

American Woodmark Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.61.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $315,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,589,523.20. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $100,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,252.67. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Woodmark by 34.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 249.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

