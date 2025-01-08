Analysts Set DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) PT at $24.11

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.21.

DV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.98.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $35,809.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,439.40. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock worth $107,233. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

