Analysts Set Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Price Target at $25.42

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.42.

PAAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -235.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 37,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

