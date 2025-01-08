Analysts Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Price Target at $147.43

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.43.

A number of research firms have commented on R. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $629,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,149.76. The trade was a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,192,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Price Performance

R opened at $157.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.60. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $106.62 and a 1 year high of $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

