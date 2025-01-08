Analysts Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target at $103.77

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Starbucks stock opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.86. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $103.32. The company has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 73.72%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.4% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

