Analyzing Mobix Labs (MOBX) and Its Peers

Profitability

This table compares Mobix Labs and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobix Labs N/A -20.31% -1.82% Mobix Labs Competitors -387.96% -69.38% -10.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of Mobix Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Mobix Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Mobix Labs alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Mobix Labs has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobix Labs’ rivals have a beta of 1.23, suggesting that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobix Labs $6.44 million -$10,000.00 -1.96 Mobix Labs Competitors $27.76 billion $774.97 million 11.63

This table compares Mobix Labs and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mobix Labs’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mobix Labs. Mobix Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mobix Labs rivals beat Mobix Labs on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Mobix Labs

(Get Free Report)

Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Irvine, California. Mobix Labs, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YDENS HOLDINGS, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobix Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobix Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.