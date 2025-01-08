Anglo American (LON:AAL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.77 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 2,369 ($29.55), with a volume of 12426698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,369.50 ($29.56).

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.20) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,715 ($33.87).

Anglo American Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of £28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,244.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,396.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,330.03.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 297 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,348 ($29.29) per share, for a total transaction of £6,973.56 ($8,699.55). Company insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

About Anglo American

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers.

