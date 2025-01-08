Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $892,080.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $892,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 163,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,263,553.84. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Arista Networks stock opened at $115.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average of $95.40. The company has a market cap of $145.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $58.75 and a one year high of $120.28.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on ANET shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Arista Networks from $100.00 to $106.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
