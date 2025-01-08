Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX) Appoints Steve Danelon as President of RAD-R**

On January 8, 2025, Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (AITX) announced the appointment of Steve Danelon as the President of Robotic Assistance Devices Residential, Inc. (RAD-R), a subsidiary specializing in groundbreaking residential security solutions. Danelon’s rich 30-year career in the security industry, including a distinguished tenure at Allied Universal, coupled with his entrepreneurial background at Fortress Solutions, positions him as a strategic leader in driving RAD-R’s expansion in residential security.

Bringing a wealth of experience and operational expertise, Danelon is set to steer RAD-R towards redefining residential security standards through innovative, AI-driven solutions such as the recently introduced RADCam™. The appointment signifies RAD-R’s commitment to enhancing residential security with cutting-edge technology.

AITX’s CEO and CTO, Steve Reinharz, expressed his enthusiasm about Danelon’s leadership, highlighting his proven track record and industry acumen that aligns with RAD-R’s mission to deliver top-tier residential security solutions. Danelon’s decision to join RAD-R was influenced by his firsthand experience with the game-changing RADCam technology, which he believes will revolutionize the residential security market.

RAD-R, a subsidiary of AITX, focuses on providing advanced AI-driven solutions to the residential sector to enhance home safety. The RADCam, one of its innovative offerings, is now available for purchase on leading online platforms like Amazon and Walmart.com, as well as directly through www.radcam.ai, promising enhanced security and convenience for homeowners.

AITX is at the forefront of offering AI-based solutions that empower organizations to tackle complex challenges, gain insights, and foster new business ideas. Through its range of robotic products, including RAD-I, RAD-R, RAD-M, and RAD-G, AITX helps streamline operations, boost ROI, and enhance business capabilities across various industries. The company’s technology aims to simplify patrolling and guard services, allowing organizations to augment existing personnel with enhanced situational awareness at reduced costs.

For more information on AITX and its subsidiaries, visit www.aitx.ai, www.radsecurity.com, www.stevereinharz.com, www.radgroup.ai, www.raddog.ai, www.radcam.ai, and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.

