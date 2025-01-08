Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,024 ($25.25) and last traded at GBX 2,025 ($25.26), with a volume of 984280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,037 ($25.41).
Associated British Foods Stock Down 1.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,174.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,328.35. The company has a market cap of £14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,288.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.71.
Associated British Foods Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 69.30 ($0.86) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $20.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,483.87%.
Insider Activity
About Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.
Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money.
