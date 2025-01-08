Assura (LON:AGR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.78 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 36.82 ($0.46), with a volume of 1627374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.10 ($0.46).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 51 ($0.64) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Assura Trading Down 1.3 %
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Assura’s payout ratio is -30,000.00%.
Assura Company Profile
Assura plc is a specialist healthcare property investor and developer. We enable better health outcomes through our portfolio of more than 600 healthcare buildings across the UK and Ireland, from which over six million patients are served.
We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).
Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.
