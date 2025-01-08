AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.71 and traded as low as $50.37. AtkinsRéalis shares last traded at $50.37, with a volume of 1,488 shares changing hands.

AtkinsRéalis Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16.

AtkinsRéalis Company Profile

AtkinsRéalis operates as an integrated professional services and project management company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial, minerals and metal, and power and renewables sectors.

