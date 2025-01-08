Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.58 and last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 32170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97.

Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

