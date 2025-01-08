Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 555907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Atomera Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $341.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATOM. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Atomera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atomera during the third quarter valued at $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atomera during the third quarter valued at $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 28.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 20.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

