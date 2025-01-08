Aurumin Limited (ASX:AUN) Insider Daniel Raihani Buys 576,381 Shares

Aurumin Limited (ASX:AUN – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Raihani acquired 576,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,617.53 ($24,135.95).

Daniel Raihani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Daniel Raihani purchased 1,714,150 shares of Aurumin stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$104,563.15 ($65,351.97).

On Monday, December 9th, Daniel Raihani bought 1,500,000 shares of Aurumin stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$108,000.00 ($67,500.00).

Aurumin Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58.

Aurumin Company Profile

Aurumin Limited explores and develops for gold properties. It holds interest in the Central Sandstone project, the Mount Dimer project, the Mount Palmer project, and the Johnson Range project located in the Western Australia. Aurumin Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

