B. Riley Begins Coverage on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 236.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.08.

NKTR stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $219.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.59. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 51,115 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $48,048.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 326,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,289.76. The trade was a 13.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 46,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $47,464.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,195,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,667.10. The trade was a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,575 shares of company stock valued at $149,878. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 197.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 606,057 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 358,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 50.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $615,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

