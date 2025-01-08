Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 1906007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

BBAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

