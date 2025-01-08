Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Up 7.7% – Should You Buy?

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.29 and last traded at $23.98. Approximately 1,383,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,507,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

BBAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 74.6% during the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,361,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,103 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,664,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,265,000 after purchasing an additional 206,399 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,131,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

