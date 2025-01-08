Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Price

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $282.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STZ. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.25.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

NYSE:STZ opened at $218.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $217.52 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.46.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,589,044. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,683.76. This represents a 50.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,956 shares of company stock worth $46,058,091. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 50.0% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

