Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $650.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.25.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSTR

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $341.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.04 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($8.98) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,344.60. The trade was a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,514.70. This represents a 90.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.