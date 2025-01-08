Beverley J. Mcclure Sells 2,817 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $108,060.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,262.72. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

NYSE HMN traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.35. 6,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HMN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Horace Mann Educators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Horace Mann Educators

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,942,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,194,000 after acquiring an additional 359,083 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 164,036 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 8.7% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,083,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after buying an additional 86,766 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 476.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 64,087 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 336.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 53,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.