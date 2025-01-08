BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,226,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 5,997,975 shares.The stock last traded at $13.07 and had previously closed at $13.04.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

