Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Williams Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.42.

Shares of BOOT opened at $160.38 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $169.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.56 and a 200 day moving average of $142.42.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $965,456.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,282.26. This trade represents a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,132,000 after buying an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,150,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 495,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 420,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

