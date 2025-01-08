Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Trading Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.26 ($0.04). Approximately 28,195,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 15,710,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.48 ($0.04).
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company has a market capitalization of £27.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41.
Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.
