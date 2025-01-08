Brokerages Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) PT at $6.63

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXK shares. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

EXK stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,125,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,994,000 after purchasing an additional 658,215 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $9,452,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 3.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 453,869 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

