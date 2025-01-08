Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $13.77.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.