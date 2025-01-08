Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $13.77.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
