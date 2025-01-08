Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $76.13 and last traded at $76.25, with a volume of 123036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.81.

Separately, Stephens raised shares of Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average is $94.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Bunge Global by 39.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 11.9% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 143,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 274,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 39,646 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $888,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

