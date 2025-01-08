CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) & Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Critical Survey

Risk & Volatility

Hongkong Land has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CaliberCos has a beta of -1.03, meaning that its stock price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hongkong Land and CaliberCos”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hongkong Land $1.84 billion 5.16 -$582.30 million N/A N/A CaliberCos $66.38 million 0.25 -$12.70 million ($0.50) -1.45

CaliberCos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hongkong Land.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hongkong Land N/A N/A N/A CaliberCos -16.19% -13.83% -5.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are held by institutional investors. 42.3% of CaliberCos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hongkong Land beats CaliberCos on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment, finance, and project management businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Limited.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

