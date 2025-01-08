Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Get Camping World alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Camping World

Camping World Stock Performance

Camping World Announces Dividend

Shares of CWH opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. Camping World has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Camping World by 79.8% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,344,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after buying an additional 1,927,977 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 611.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 251,748 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,053,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 96.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 156,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Camping World by 20.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 121,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.