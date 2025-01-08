Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $37.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $157.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 15,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $554,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $303,236. The trade was a 64.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Georges Gemayel sold 14,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $520,480.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,595.30. The trade was a 51.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,213 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,180. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 73,118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 51,005 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

