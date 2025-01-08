Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.28, but opened at $21.31. Capri shares last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 511,175 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Capri by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 15.2% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

