Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives $114.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $105.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 878.50, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $114.88.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $411.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $184,781.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,088.85. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 64.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.