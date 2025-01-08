Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.60, but opened at $28.75. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 216,928 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci purchased 11,500 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $308,430.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,416.88. This represents a 39.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1,364.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

