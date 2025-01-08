Cepton, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisition by Koito, Ushering in New Era of Lidar DeploymentUnited States – Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton” or the “Company”), a pioneer and leader in high-performance lidar solutions based in Silicon Valley, reported the

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Growth Capital Acquisition’s 8K filing here.

About Growth Capital Acquisition

As of February 10, 2022, Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. was acquired by Cepton Technologies, Inc, in a reverse merger transaction. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

