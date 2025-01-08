Charles O. Williams Sells 1,181 Shares of Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Stock

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles O. Williams sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $20,513.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,017.34. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Surrozen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRZN opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Surrozen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by $2.33. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Surrozen, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Surrozen

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the second quarter worth $2,080,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Surrozen in the 2nd quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Surrozen in the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim upgraded Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on SRZN

Surrozen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.