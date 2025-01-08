Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.19.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Chevron stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,104,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.63 and its 200 day moving average is $151.10. The company has a market cap of $269.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

