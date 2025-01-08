Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Major Shareholder Sells $250,390,000.00 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $250,390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Argos Holdings Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 19,827,242 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $620,989,219.44.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE:CHWY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.19. 5,882,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,806,071. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chewy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

