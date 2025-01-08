Christopher Jones Buys 8,700 Shares of Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA) Stock

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Jones bought 8,700 shares of Lara Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,180.00.

Christopher Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lara Exploration alerts:

On Thursday, December 12th, Christopher Jones purchased 3,900 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.39 per share, with a total value of C$5,421.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Christopher Jones bought 2,200 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,234.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Christopher Jones purchased 1,750 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$2,537.50.

On Thursday, October 24th, Christopher Jones purchased 1,400 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,016.00.

Lara Exploration Price Performance

Shares of CVE:LRA opened at C$1.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.75 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.31. Lara Exploration Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$1.67.

Lara Exploration Company Profile

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.