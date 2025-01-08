Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $102.83 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $93.45 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.67%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $17,084,743.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,438.57. The trade was a 59.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,275.36. This trade represents a 61.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,035 shares of company stock valued at $62,282,808. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 803,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,249,000 after buying an additional 88,580 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,934,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 337,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after buying an additional 28,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 241,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after buying an additional 86,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

