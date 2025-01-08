Citigroup (NYSE:C) Upgraded at Barclays

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $73.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.84. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.