Clearfield Director Patrick F. Goepel Not Seeking Re-Election at 2025 Annual Meeting

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission that Patrick F. Goepel, a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, has chosen not to stand for re-election at the 2025 annual shareholder meeting. Information revealed on December 30, 2024, indicates that Goepel’s decision is not influenced by disagreements with the Company’s operations, policies, or practices but is instead motivated by a desire to concentrate on other business prospects and priorities.

Currently serving on Clearfield’s Audit Committee and Compensation Committee, Goepel’s term on the Board is set to conclude concurrently with the 2025 annual meeting of shareholders.

In alignment with standard reporting requirements, the 8-K filing also included details regarding Exhibits. Exhibit 104, a Cover Page Interactive Data File, was provided, being embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

The filing was signed off by Cheryl Beranek, the Chief Executive Officer of Clearfield, in accordance with the stipulations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

At the time of drafting the 8-K filing, no further significant departures or appointments were reported concerning directors or officers at Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

