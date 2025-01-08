Collective Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $1,153,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 26.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI traded down $10.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $675.23. The stock had a trading volume of 178,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $797.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $758.28. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $536.83 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on United Rentals from $955.00 to $965.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on URI

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.