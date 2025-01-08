Collective Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3,623.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 822.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000.

NYSEARCA PFFD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.58. 228,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,822. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

