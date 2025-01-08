Collective Family Office LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,528,000 after acquiring an additional 228,580 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.40. 596,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,910. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.60 and its 200-day moving average is $126.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $109.47 and a 12-month high of $135.07.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

