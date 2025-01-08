Collective Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $859,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.83. 17,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,095. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.98 and its 200-day moving average is $340.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $284.84 and a 52-week high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

