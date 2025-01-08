Collective Family Office LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,007.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Etfidea LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
MDYV stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.16. 30,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $87.81.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
