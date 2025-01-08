Collective Family Office LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,007.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Etfidea LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MDYV stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.16. 30,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $87.81.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.