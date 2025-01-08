Collective Family Office LLC Sells 865 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 749.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,023,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,400,000 after buying an additional 902,797 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $20,932,000. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,903,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,359,000 after purchasing an additional 222,398 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 88.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 462,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,896,000 after purchasing an additional 217,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27,243.0% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 191,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,609,000 after buying an additional 190,701 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.94. The company had a trading volume of 529,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.57. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $61.40 and a one year high of $72.08.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

