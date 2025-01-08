Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Trading Up 2.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.97. Approximately 25,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 368,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
