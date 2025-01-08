Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA makes up about 1.1% of Private Client Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total transaction of $6,733,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,205 shares in the company, valued at $91,663,540.40. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,591.90. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,250. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.7 %

Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $449.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.30 and a 52-week high of $510.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $453.97 and its 200 day moving average is $384.19. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

